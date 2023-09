N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the legend, Special Ed!

Special Ed stops by to share his journey in hip hop, from creating his debut album Youngest in Charge and selling over a half million copies, creating his hit single “I Got It Made” to much much more! Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss! Listen as we continue to celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop!! Make some noise for Special Ed !!!