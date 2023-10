N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the legend himself, Method Man!

M-E-T-H-O-D MAN joins us as he shares his journey! Johnny Blaze shares stories about being part of the iconic group Wu-Tang Clan and more.

Method Man shares stories about his career, working with legends like Redman, 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., DMX and many more!

Method Man talks about his cannabis company Tical, his career as an actor and much much more!