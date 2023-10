For those who aren’t fully aware the consequences to their knuckle head behavior, Wallo had to bring it back to Stories From The Cell to paint a vivid picture of what you’ll have to go through if you mess up. With some help from Wallo’s old cell-mate Jay, they cover it all from freaky old heads to crotch-warmed sandwiches. If you or somebody you know needs a wake-up call this is the episode for you!

