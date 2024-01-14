Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 255) w/ PRETTY VEE

This week we sit down with the hilarious and talented Pretty Vee, a comedian, actress, rapper, and entrepreneur who rose to fame on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out. Pretty Vee shares her story of how she went from being a radio host in college to becoming one of the most popular social media influencers and reality TV stars. She also talks about her music career, her beauty and electronics brand, and her upcoming projects. The trio also discuss topics such as dating, relationships, money, and more, with plenty of jokes and laughs along the way. Don’t miss this entertaining and inspiring episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, featuring Pretty Vee.

