Al Harrington’s journey from being a standout NBA player to a savvy entrepreneur is nothing short of inspirational. Tune in as he shares the pivotal moments that led him to transition from a basketball court to the world of business, becoming a trailblazer in the cannabis industry with his company, Viola Brands. Al Harrington’s story transcends basketball and entrepreneurship – it’s a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and the pursuit of one’s passions. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a budding entrepreneur, or simply someone seeking motivation, this episode promises to leave you inspired and empowered.

