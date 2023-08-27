Just like in the ring, Jermell Charlo started this interview swinging out the gate. With an impressive record and a dedication to his craft that knows no bounds, Jermell Charlo’s journey from a young contender to a reigning world champion is nothing short of awe-inspiring. As the guest of honor, Jermell brings his champion’s mindset and raw authenticity to the forefront, sharing the untold stories that have molded his career and character. Tap in as we take an inside look on Jermell’s career, future fights, and the future of the sport of boxing.

