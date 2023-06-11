We are joined by the globally renowned artist, Davido. We delve into the extraordinary life and career of the Nigerian superstar, exploring the triumphs, challenges, and invaluable wisdom acquired along the way. Davido has left an incredible mark on the music industry. A trailblazer in the Afrobeat genre, he has successfully bridged the gap between African and international music markets, captivating fans across the globe with his infectious sound and charismatic persona. With numerous awards and accolades to his name, Davido’s journey to the pinnacle of success has been a testament to his unwavering determination and exceptional talent. From his breakthrough single, “Dami Duro”, to chart-topping hits like “Fall”, “If”, and “Fem”, his discography is a testament to his ability to produce chart-topping bangers that resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

