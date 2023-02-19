The legendary Musiq Soulchild joins the conversation. With over 20 years of experience in the music industry and multiple platinum albums, Musiq shares his insights on creating timeless music and building a lasting legacy. From his early beginnings as a street performer to his chart-topping success, this episode offers a glimpse into the life and career of one of R&B’s most beloved artists.
00:00 Philly Roots
08:15 Couch Warrior
13:26 Open Mics
17:54 Struggle Meals
22:39 Ghost Writers
30:15 Love Is Therapy
33:12 Women Love Bad Boys
42:45 Gillie’s Tour Bus
49:05 Adjusting To Fame
01:09:40 Perfectionist Spirit
01:15:20 Independent VS Major Label