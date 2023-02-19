The legendary Musiq Soulchild joins the conversation. With over 20 years of experience in the music industry and multiple platinum albums, Musiq shares his insights on creating timeless music and building a lasting legacy. From his early beginnings as a street performer to his chart-topping success, this episode offers a glimpse into the life and career of one of R&B’s most beloved artists.

00:00 Philly Roots

08:15 Couch Warrior

13:26 Open Mics

17:54 Struggle Meals

22:39 Ghost Writers

30:15 Love Is Therapy

33:12 Women Love Bad Boys

42:45 Gillie’s Tour Bus

49:05 Adjusting To Fame

01:09:40 Perfectionist Spirit

01:15:20 Independent VS Major Label