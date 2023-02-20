Home Editor's Picks New Music: Grafh & 38 Spesh ft. Stove God Cooks & Bun... Editor's PicksNew Music New Music: Grafh & 38 Spesh ft. Stove God Cooks & Bun B – Life Is Beautiful By Cyclone - February 20, 2023 Grafh and 38 Spesh come together along with Stove God Cooks and Bun B for a new collab titled “Life Is Beautiful”. The four ride the southern bounce with their clever bars. You can stream “Life Is Beautiful” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Rasheed Chappell ft. 38 Spesh – Courtside New Music: Planet Asia & 38 Spesh – Checking Traps Music Video: Westside Gunn ft. Rome Streetz & Stove God Cooks – BDP Music Video: Bun B & Cory Mo ft. Jazze Pha, Slim Thug & Lil’ Keke – Mo Trill New Music: Grafh ft. Tony Yayo & Sly Pyper – Sometimes Music Video: 38 Spesh ft. Ransom – Last Gasp