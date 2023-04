Grafh calls on Dave East and 38 Spesh for his brand new video/single, “Every Day”. Off oif Grafh’s 38 Spesh-produced album Art Of Words, which is set to drop on April 12th. Directed by Joe Dirt. In the clip, Grafh vibes with his crew on the streets of NYC, Dave joins him in a boutique.

Watch the “Every Day” video below.