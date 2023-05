Dave East drops off his latest East Mix as he hops on Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” featuring Nino Man. Directed by Benji Filmz. They vibe in a warehouse full of neon lights as they kick their Uptown bars in the dancey record. This visual follows Dave’s recent run of videos including “Chills“, “Feel Like“, and “Naughty” featuring Young Chris.

Watch the “I Wanna Rocc (Eastmix)” below.