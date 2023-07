Harlem and Oakland link up as Dave East calls on G-Eazy for their new collab, “WDGAF”. On the Mike WiLL Made-It produced banger, Dave & G talk their talk as they brag about their plush lifestyle on a set full of cash and baddies. “WDGAF” follows Dave East’s previous single, “Rich Problems“. His new project, Fortune Favors The Bold is on the way.

Watch the “WDGAF” video below.