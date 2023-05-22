The Transformers film franchise will release their seventh installment, Rise of the Beasts, on June 9th. The first offering from its upcoming soundtrack has been released brings together Nas, Tobe Nwigwe, and Jacob Banks for a new collab titled “On My Soul”. The film’s director, Steven Caple Jr says about the music:

“We wanted a track that could introduce a new sound to the franchise that embraces the 90s and maintains the timelessness of the era. by combining the lyrical genius of one of the most influential artists of our time, Nas, with Tobe Nwigwe’s energetic style and cadence.”

Tobe adds.

“My first song with Nas is in Transformers!. This is a monuMINTal moMINT in time.”

You can stream “On My Soul” below.