Swizz Beatz continues to push his new project Hip Hop 50 Vol 2. He starts a riot with Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher & Scar Lip for the official video to the track “Take ‘Em Out”. Directed by Prime.2. In the black & white visual, Jada, Benny & Scar kick their hard verses with clips from a fiery riot flashing in and out.

Watch the “Take ‘Em Out” video below.