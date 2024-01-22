Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 256) w/ JADAKISS & JAE’WON

This week we welcome one of Hip-Hop’s favorite LEGENDS, Jadakiss, and a legend in the making, his son Jae’Won. It’s heart-warming to see a father-son duo as close and as successful as these two. We dive into Hip-Hop history and get some inside stories from Jada & Gillie who witnessed them first hand. Everything from artist beef to the nightlife and how it’s different from today. Jadakiss even teases along awaited new project (or two). You know Wallo tried to solidify his spot in Hip-Hop history by trying to get a 16 on the project. Real Hip-Hop fans are not going to want to miss this one, tap in!

