Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 258) w/ TIMBALAND

In this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, we sit down with the legendary music producer Timbaland. Timbaland has one of the most impressive resumes of all time, being the creative genius behind major hits with some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, just to name a few. Timbaland shares his insights on music history, the evolution of sound, and the secrets behind some of his iconic hits. He also talks about his early days and some never before heard stories such when he was in a music group with Pharrell, his rivalry and collaboration with Swizz Beatz, and his role as a mentor for young artists. Timbaland also opens up about his personal struggles with drug addiction, how he overcame it, and how he stays healthy and motivated. A must-watch episode for anyone who loves music, culture, and inspiration. We couldn’t leave Timbaland’s studio without witnessing the process so Timbaland and his crew cooked up a beat on the spot exclusively for the Million Dollaz Worth of Game family. We encourage everyone to use this beat and send in what you came up with for a chance to be featured across all MDWOG platforms! Use #TIMBOXMDWOG

