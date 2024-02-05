Video: Jennifer Lopez ft. Latto and REDMAN – Can’t Get Enough (Live On SNL)

Jennifer Lopez was the week’s musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The episode was hosted by Emmy award winner Ayo Edebiri. JLo took to the stage to perform her new single “Can’t Get Enough” and during her set she brought out Latto and Redman. Latto was expected because she’s featured in the official video but Redman was a surprise and treat as the legendary artist performed his verse and got the crowd hype as he participated in the dance routine as well.

Watch the full performance below.