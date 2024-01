J. Lo revisits her single “Can’t Get Enough” with the official remix featuring Latto. On the new collaboration, J.Lo celebrates living life and falling in love, while Latto drops her new verse. Produced by Roget Chahayed, Hit-Boy, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman and Angel Lopez. Off of Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming album This Is Me… Now, which drops on February 16.

You can stream “Can’t Get Enough (Remix)” below.

***Updated with the official video.***