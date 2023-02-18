Latto takes home a win on her new single, “Lottery” featuring Congolese-Canadian singer Lu Kala. Produced by Dr. Luke and Rocco Did It Again!, Latto brags about her assets and being a player. In the visual, Latto takes over Las Vegas, tosses money in a limo on the strip, hits the dance floor, and gets pampered by her male servants. “Lottery” is Latto’s first single of 2023 following last year’s “Another Nasty Song” and “FTCU” featuring GloRilla and the late Gangsta Boo.

Watch the “Lottery” video below.