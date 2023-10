Mike WiLL-Made-It calls on Swae Lee and Latto for his new single, “Different Breed”. Produced by Mike WiLL and Scott Storch, Swae Lee and Latto takes big shit with their flexing and cocky bars. “Different Breed” is the follow-up to Mike’s single “Blood Moon” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

You can stream “Different Breed” below.