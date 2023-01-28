Home Music Video Music Video: Latto – Smoking on My Ex Pack (Freestyle) Music Video Music Video: Latto – Smoking on My Ex Pack (Freestyle) By Cyclone - January 28, 2023 Latto keeps the new music flowing as she hops on SZA popular track “Smoking on My Ex Pack” for her latest freestyle. Her and her crew hit the studio as she goes in on a former lover. Watch the “Smoking on My Ex Pack (Freestyle)” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Latto – Another Nasty Song Music Video: Latto Ft. GloRilla & Gangsta Boo – FTCU