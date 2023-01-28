In Episode 597, the gang opens up the pod with their reactions to the viral video from Julia Fox showcasing her apartment (20:54). Billboard continues with their 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time List (30:10) while 21 Savage was named the best rapper of 2022 (41:29). Nike is suing BAPE (56:08), Melyssa asks the room what things they had to unlearn in their life journey (1:00:17), and the latest kid toy craze (1:41:15). Also, updates on the YSL case (2:04:15), Tyre Nichols passing (2:12:12), Part of the Show (2:22:30), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | SLV – “What Yo Name Is/Tell Him Somethin’” Ice | SLV – “Call Me Crazy” Parks | SLV – “That Condom” Ish | Jamilah Barry – “Cut Me Open” Melyssa | Thom Yorke – “Hearing Damage”