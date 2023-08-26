The Bionic Six is joined by Vince Staples as the JBP starts with discussing issues that plague the music industry (), and generational wealth (). Joe then shares their experience after attending Dave Chappelle’s stand-up earlier in the week (), we continue to wait another week for Drake’s next project ‘For All The Dogs’ (), and Donald Trump & Rudy Giuliani’s mugshots have been released (). Also, Joe has a message for J. Cole following his feature with Gucci Mane (), Are festivals messing with artists longevity in music (), Vince responds to Sexyy Red and the women outperforming all the male acts currently (), Part of the Show returns (), the pod addresses Ice’s music takes (), + MORE!

