We’re back from vacation! Well everyone (except Rory) had a vacation. Rory shares how he never made it to the Bahamas, as well as a series of unfortunate events. Meanwhile, Julian was being wholesome with his parents upstate and Eddin was DJing all over the city. Then Demaris, (who’s now sick) but was showing her cheeks in Mexico. However, she wasn’t the only one throwing it back…Tyler The Creator stunted on Sexyy Red. Is Drake releasing his album? (by the time this comes out we’ll know) but we speculate in the meantime. Speaking of music news, Big Billy McFarland is back releasing the first tickets to Fyre Fest II. We might have to do a team trip to the festival. Then we discuss tragic news of the sentencing of the Ohio girl that intentionally drove her car into a wall killing two people. Trigger Warning this leads to a conversation about suicidal thoughts. We end with voicemails and get a callback from Spiderman (Cosmo). Tune in as the team returns to the studio fresh off vacation and dives into the culture.

Time Stamps:

00:00 – Team Comes Back From Vacation

21:41 – Sexyy Red & Tyler The Creator

37:14 – Drake Teases “For All The Dogs”

47:55 – Fyre Fest II Is On The Way

54:50 – TRIGGER WARNING Ohio Teen Sentenced to Life

1:28:00 – VoiceMails

