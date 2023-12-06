Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 223) 48 Mozzarella Sticks Goes Wrong

We’re back from another sold out NY Show! Thank you to everyone that made that night special. Amara made her first public appearance and Julian’s parents met the team. The star of the night was Baby D and her 48 mozzarella sticks. Let’s pivot to where most tension in hip-hop stems from, women. We discuss the latest between Benny The Butcher vs. Freddie Gibbs / Drake Vs. Dillon Brooks & Metro Boomin. In other beef Adidas takes aim at Kevin Durant, while the man Mike Tyson punched is suing for $450k. This leads to a discussion about plan etiquette. It’s time for voicemails. Today we have a discussion about a parent’s relationship with their child. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!
Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:02:09 – Daylight Savings Time
00:09:54 – NYC Live Show Recap
00:15:43 – Demaris’s Post Mozzarella Sticks Shenanigans
00:22:54 – TSU SURF Sentenced To 5 Years
00:30:41 – Drake V.S. Dillon Brooks
00:36:53 – Metro Boomin’ Pillow Talking / Tweets
00:52:47 – Anthony Edwards & Adidas
01:00:35 – Mike Tyson’s Plane Altercation
01:15:28 – Voicemails
