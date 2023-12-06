Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 223) 48 Mozzarella Sticks Goes Wrong

We’re back from another sold out NY Show! Thank you to everyone that made that night special. Amara made her first public appearance and Julian’s parents met the team. The star of the night was Baby D and her 48 mozzarella sticks. Let’s pivot to where most tension in hip-hop stems from, women. We discuss the latest between Benny The Butcher vs. Freddie Gibbs / Drake Vs. Dillon Brooks & Metro Boomin. In other beef Adidas takes aim at Kevin Durant, while the man Mike Tyson punched is suing for $450k. This leads to a discussion about plan etiquette. It’s time for voicemails. Today we have a discussion about a parent’s relationship with their child. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:02:09 – Daylight Savings Time

00:09:54 – NYC Live Show Recap

00:15:43 – Demaris’s Post Mozzarella Sticks Shenanigans

00:22:54 – TSU SURF Sentenced To 5 Years

00:30:41 – Drake V.S. Dillon Brooks

00:36:53 – Metro Boomin’ Pillow Talking / Tweets

00:52:47 – Anthony Edwards & Adidas

01:00:35 – Mike Tyson’s Plane Altercation

01:15:28 – Voicemails

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal