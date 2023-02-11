We’re back and with high level political ties. Rory and Mal roast Julian for his recent dinner with former President Bill Clinton. We go right into music and discuss our predictions for the main event this Sunday, Rihanna’s return. To no surprise, Mal has a controversial take. Then we do a deep dive on the latest list making its rounds: Billboard’s Top 50 Rappers. Staying in music, we offer our thoughts on Quality Control’s recent sale and Drake being mentioned in XXX’s ongoing trial. Rory teases his critique of Yachty’s album (full on Patreon). Finally we get to the biggest news of the week… LeBron becoming the all-time leading scorer. This conversation leads to a Same Night/Same City and other memorable sports highlights. Tune in as the full team discusses all of this + more! P.S. Our Patreon this week has a bunch of wild takes. Subscribe to check them out.

Time Stamps:

00:00 Start Of Show

05:30 Julian Met Bill Clinton

13:00 Super Bowl / Rihanna’s Halftime Expectations

32:42 Billboard’s Top 50 Rappers Of All Time

49:02 QC Acquired By Scooter Braun

01:09:50 Drake Blamed For XXX Tentacion’s Passing

01:27:18 Lebron Hits All-Time Points Record

