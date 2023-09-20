Happy Tuesday from Degrassi High. The crew was outside this weekend. Rory, Julian, and Eddin took some shrooms and went to Pangea at Elsewhere. This was a proper warmup to being outside on tour (tickets available now) The night before Demaris was throwing back a bottle of tequila. In the spirit of fun times with friends we transition to Kai Cenat and Offset’s 24 hour sleepover. Unfortunately, for Nicki Minaj’s husband the sleepover wasn’t at Offset’s house. Have you ever been slimed out? We react to Drake & SZA’s new single (third place isn’t bad). Then we discuss Puff’s new album. Are Rory and Puff saving R&B? Chris and Tinashe are having a moment. This leads to a conversation about abuse in the music industry. Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors is on a rebrand. It’s time for voicemails. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start Of Show

00:00:49 – New “Degrassi” Skit

00:02:59 – The Crew Goes To “Pangea” Party

00:10:30 – Talking To Women Under Shrooms

00:15:58 – Demaris At Deluxe Fluxx

00:17:55 – Kai & Offset’s 24hr Stream

00:23:18 – NIcki’s Husband Looking For Offset

00:24:36 – New Drake & SZA

00:34:54 – Drake And SZA’s Past

00:37:36 – 3rd Place “Equipment”

00:44:42 – Halle Berry Upset At Artwork

00:48:39 – Diddy’s New Album

00:56:35 – Nas & Hit-Boy’s Magic 3

01:01:11 – Chris Brown & Tinashe

01:16:16 – Tons Of New Music Releases

01:17:28 – Johnathan Majors Cleaning Up The Streets

01:19:28 – Voicemails

01:24:28 – Voicemail 2

01:29:19 – Sucking Out Snake Venom

