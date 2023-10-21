DJ Envioussss. The feds have officially entered the world of radio. We speculate if we would cooperate with the feds. Mal was quick to throw Demaris to the police. Staying on celebrity drama Britney Spears discloses she and Justin Timberlake had an abortion years ago. Are we getting too many memoirs? If you’re not ready for a memoir there’s always rehab. Jussie Smollett checks himself into a facility (cue Julian coke jokes) Have you ever faked an emergency to get out of a date? And how many mozzarella sticks could you eat in an hour? The guys have a $2,000 bet for Demaris. It’s time for voicemails (yes we do 2 today) where we discuss infidelity and a tumultuous relationship. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more! We also answer a callback on Patreon.

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:01:09 – The Feds Investigate DJ Envy Of The Breakfast Club

00:14:09 – Britney Reveals Truths About Her Relationship With Justin Timberlake

00:18:21 – Britney’s Memoir

00:23:48 – Jussie Smollett Checks Into Rehab

00:28:39 – Addictive Personalities

00:29:39 – The Crew Shares Their Allergies

00:31:41 – Rory’s Therapy Breakthrough

00:35:14 – 50 Year Old Man Fakes Heart Attacks To Escape The Bill

00:43:41 – What college MAL would’ve went to

00:49:00 – Woman Orders 48 Oysters On Date

00:54:46 – Demaris Eating 48 Mozzarella Sticks Challenge

01:01:14 – Olympics Adds More Sports

01:07:35 – Voicemail #1 – Dealing With Parents Infidelities

01:25:07 – Voicemail #2 – Weird Comeback Story

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal