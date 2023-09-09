We’ve got a rolling start today and Rory has the “dickens”. Speaking of dick(ins) Obama has some wild allegations making the rounds. We react to his sitdown with Tucker Carlson which leads into Dave Portnoy’s viral Boston review. ‘For All The Dogs’ has an official release date (woof woof) Mal expects something with this album. Speaking of expectations, will Cardi B & Meg deliver? This leads to a debate between Doja Cat vs. Cardi B & Meg. In real hip-hop beef Kendrick’s scrapped verse from “Element” leaks. Then Rory takes aim at Bruno Mars. It’s time for voicemails. We give paternity and modeling advice. The end of this episode might birth a new segment where we ramble and say wild things. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more. Did you get your tour tickets yet? It’s a great way to start your weekend.

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:22 – The Plot Thickens

00:02:24 – Diddy’s New Album

00:04:30 – Interview With Obama’s Accuser On Tucker Carlson

00:09:04 – Different Ways To Hit The Rail

00:21:43 – BarStool Pizza Gate

00:29:22 – Drake Officially Announces New Album

00:34:09 – Cardi B & Meg Dropping “Bongos”

00:47:09 – Leaked Kendrick Verse Of “Element”

01:04:05 – Bruno Mars Has Lost His Hype

01:23:20 – Voicemails – Paternity Test

01:34:42 – Voicemail 2 – Calling Men Handsome

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal