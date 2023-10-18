We’re back from the 6. For the first time we didn’t break up a relationship. Instead we witnessed a beautiful (ringless) proposal. We recap a wild week in Toronto where Julian and Eddin had many drunken nights. Rory took the crew to the Daniel Caesar show where we all sang to each other. Staying on music, Adonis drops his “My Man” freestyle. We react to that and the new snippets from Jada’s upcoming book. Meanwhile in the world of Youtube, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have one of the worst televised boxing fights. SNL is back which leads to a discussion about Ice Spice’s stage presence. Finally, we responded to two voicemails today. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this +more!
Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:46 – We’re Back From Toronto
00:02:17 – Proposal At The Live Show
00:10:25 – Eddin & Julian Going Crazy At APT. 200
00:15:27 – Daniel Caesar Show
00:19:12 – Demaris Weighs In On Jada & Will Convo
00:26:46 – Jada’s Team Crafted The Roll Out With Media
00:40:26 – Dillon Danis V.S. Logan Paul
00:53:38 – Shaq & Allen Iverson Run Reebok’s Basketball Division
01:03:17 – Ice Spice & Pete Davidson On SNL
01:11:22 – Drake’s Son Adonis Drops Music Video
01:17:36 – VoiceMail #1 – Organizing All Of The Fan Bases
01:22:11 – Voicemail #2 – Baby Momma Drama
01:30:32 – Final Thoughts
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal