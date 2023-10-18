We’re back from the 6. For the first time we didn’t break up a relationship. Instead we witnessed a beautiful (ringless) proposal. We recap a wild week in Toronto where Julian and Eddin had many drunken nights. Rory took the crew to the Daniel Caesar show where we all sang to each other. Staying on music, Adonis drops his “My Man” freestyle. We react to that and the new snippets from Jada’s upcoming book. Meanwhile in the world of Youtube, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have one of the worst televised boxing fights. SNL is back which leads to a discussion about Ice Spice’s stage presence. Finally, we responded to two voicemails today. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this +more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:46 – We’re Back From Toronto

00:02:17 – Proposal At The Live Show

00:10:25 – Eddin & Julian Going Crazy At APT. 200

00:15:27 – Daniel Caesar Show

00:19:12 – Demaris Weighs In On Jada & Will Convo

00:26:46 – Jada’s Team Crafted The Roll Out With Media

00:40:26 – Dillon Danis V.S. Logan Paul

00:53:38 – Shaq & Allen Iverson Run Reebok’s Basketball Division

01:03:17 – Ice Spice & Pete Davidson On SNL

01:11:22 – Drake’s Son Adonis Drops Music Video

01:17:36 – VoiceMail #1 – Organizing All Of The Fan Bases

01:22:11 – Voicemail #2 – Baby Momma Drama

01:30:32 – Final Thoughts

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal