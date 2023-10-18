Home Music Video Music Video: Tyga – Bops Goin Brazy Music Video Music Video: Tyga – Bops Goin Brazy By Cyclone - October 18, 2023 With his new project with YG still blazing, Tyga revisits his single “Bops Goin Brazy” with the official video. Tyga kicks his bars with his dancers going crazy in various colorful sets. Watch the “Bops Goin Brazy” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Album Stream: Tyga & YG – Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist Music Video: Tyga & YG ft. Lil Wayne – Brand New Music Video: Tyga & YG – Party T1M3 Music Video: Mario ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga – Main One Music Video: Saweetie ft. YG & Tyga – Birthday Music Video: Tyga, YG & Blxst – West Coast Weekend