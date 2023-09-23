We’re back in the studio after a fun day at Yankee stadium where Rory claims Julian can’t hit a homerun (in right field) We made the jumbotron and Mal met a potential girl. Meanwhile, an $80m jet crashes in South Carolina and we put on our conspiracy hats. Mal demands more flowers because of another correct Kanye prediction. Adin Ross invited “Kim Jong Un” and Andrew Tate to a livestream. This leads to an argument about Kim Jong Un and Dennis Rodman. Staying in controversy, Russell Brand allegations are coming in hot. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start Of Show

00:01:56 – The Crew Went To The Yankees Game

00:17:04 – Fighter Jet Goes Missing

00:19:40 – Fighter Jet Crisis Actor

00:24:33 – CEO Of Adidas Has Remorse For Kanye West

00:44:09 – Russell Brand Allegations

00:51:58 – Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sentenced To House Arrest

01:00:50 – Kirk Franklin Documentary

01:28:25 – Voicemails

