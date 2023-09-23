We’re back in the studio after a fun day at Yankee stadium where Rory claims Julian can’t hit a homerun (in right field) We made the jumbotron and Mal met a potential girl. Meanwhile, an $80m jet crashes in South Carolina and we put on our conspiracy hats. Mal demands more flowers because of another correct Kanye prediction. Adin Ross invited “Kim Jong Un” and Andrew Tate to a livestream. This leads to an argument about Kim Jong Un and Dennis Rodman. Staying in controversy, Russell Brand allegations are coming in hot. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!
Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start Of Show
00:01:56 – The Crew Went To The Yankees Game
00:17:04 – Fighter Jet Goes Missing
00:19:40 – Fighter Jet Crisis Actor
00:24:33 – CEO Of Adidas Has Remorse For Kanye West
00:44:09 – Russell Brand Allegations
00:51:58 – Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sentenced To House Arrest
01:00:50 – Kirk Franklin Documentary
01:28:25 – Voicemails
