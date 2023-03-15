Happy 150th episode!!! Did you watch our Inked Vlog yet? Check it out on YouTube. Today we start with a question from Rory regarding two NBA legends in a shootout. Have you ever lost your phone? or worse, has your significant other gotten into your iCloud? In other news, Rory and Eddin’s DNA is at risk while Mal and Julian refuse to spit in a cup. Speaking of DNA, wooly mammoths are set to make a return. Somehow this leads to a conversation about drugs and classic MTV shows. We reminisce on Punk’d, Room Raiders, and NEXT. Tune in as the guys discuss all of the above + more!

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal