We’re here to end the race war. Rory has a gift for Mal. We do a brief weekend recap then get right into the fights over the weekend. First we start with the Montgomery brawl. A beautiful display of unity. We break down the game film. Then we discuss the baseball fight and finally the only real fight, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. Meanwhile in NY Kai Cenat incited a riot. Not every altercation over the weekend was physical…Jamie Foxx caught a stray from Jennifer Aniston. It’s time for voicemails. Today we start with some music advice. Then some relationship advice where we end up talking about Eminem and jacuzzis. We wrap with a “is this hip-hop?” question about cats. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this, predict Tory’s sentencing, + more!

