Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 233) Tunneling Through Hell’s Kitchen

Happy Friday to wherever you may be listening. Whether it be your car, a plane, a train, a bridge, or a tunnel. Here in NYC more “real estate” has been developed. We speculate on the lack of media coverage about the very illegal tunnels dug in Brooklyn. Pivoting to other illegal activity the Young Thug trial is back on the timeline. This revived the SWWTP clip after “Lifestyle” was played in court. Then we tackle Aaron Rodgers v.s. Jimmy Kimmel & ESPN. Don Lemon is the next news correspondent to join X. This led to a detour conversation about Kevin Spacey & Jim Carrey. Do you Noah Knigga? Yes, that is a real name and yes, he is white. We come back to the media and bring an update on the Breakfast Club as their search for a host remains open. It’s time for voicemails. We answer two very interesting callers looking for relationship advice. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more! And tune in Monday for an exciting Patreon callback.

