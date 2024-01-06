Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 231) Katt Williams vs. Comedy

00:00:00 – Start
00:01:48 – How We Spent Holiday Break
00:09:16 – Starbucks Loses $11 Billion After Protest
00:16:00 – Brief Harry Potter Mention
00:20:00 – Rory Wants To Act
00:23:10 – Katt Williams Goes Off On Club Shay Shay
00:34:11 – Mal Doesn’t Like Steve Harvey
00:42:50 – We Call Out Mal On His Pretty Privilege
00:49:18 – Is Kevin Hart An Industry Plant?
00:59:40 – Jason Mamoa Is A Bad Actor
01:05:47 – Katt Williams Mental Health
01:08:50 – Dave Chappelle ‘The Dreamer’ Review
01:11:37 – Which is better…the original ‘Color Purple’ or the new one?
01:15:04 – Rory Took His Mom To Alicia Keys Play
01:16:52 – Voicemail 1
01:27:13 – Voicemail 2
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!
/ newrorynmal