Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 231) Katt Williams vs. Comedy

00:01:48 – How We Spent Holiday Break

00:09:16 – Starbucks Loses $11 Billion After Protest

00:16:00 – Brief Harry Potter Mention

00:20:00 – Rory Wants To Act

00:23:10 – Katt Williams Goes Off On Club Shay Shay

00:34:11 – Mal Doesn’t Like Steve Harvey

00:42:50 – We Call Out Mal On His Pretty Privilege

00:49:18 – Is Kevin Hart An Industry Plant?

00:59:40 – Jason Mamoa Is A Bad Actor

01:05:47 – Katt Williams Mental Health

01:08:50 – Dave Chappelle ‘The Dreamer’ Review

01:11:37 – Which is better…the original ‘Color Purple’ or the new one?

01:15:04 – Rory Took His Mom To Alicia Keys Play

01:16:52 – Voicemail 1

01:27:13 – Voicemail 2

