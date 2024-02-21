Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 244) Trump Is Back & So Are We

Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:54 – New Heart Signal
00:02:09 – Our Return From LA
00:02:45 – Rory & The NAACP
00:05:50 – Going Out In LA
00:06:33 – Rory Is Ducking Chris Brown
00:09:09 – Julian Gets Pressed Over Chris Brown
00:12:31 – Chris Brown Cancelled At NBA All-Star Weekend
00:19:46 – NBA All-Star Weekend Was A Disappointment
00:33:22 – Benzino On Drink Champs
00:45:33 – Age Limit On Beefing?
00:47:50 – Prince Tried To Run Over Michael Jackson
00:52:10 – Eminem & Benzino In Same Room
00:55:02 – Drake & Sexxy Red Video Reaction
00:58:42 – Boycotts Affecting Businesses
01:00:10 – NYPD Dance Team
01:04:36 – Trump’s Sneaker
01:11:33 – Bill Maher & Van Jones
01:14:25 – Glorilla Song / Photo With Dame Lillard
01:24:57 – Dame & Kevin Durant Rapping
01:29:25 – Roots Picnic Lineup / Our Festival Etiquette
01:37:42 – Classic Club Song Post 2020 Contender
01:38:25 – Club Let Out Songs / Julian Passing Out
01:40:45 – Vince Staples Show Review
01:47:21 – Voicemail (Fireman & Police)
01:56:36 – Jim Kelly With Buffalo Bills
02:00:26 – ‘Love, Stalker, Killer’ Netflix
02:04:51 – Voicemail (Content Creation Advice)
