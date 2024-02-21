Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish & Melyssa Ford (Episode 701) “Why You Here?”

In the latest episode, the JBP starts with their thoughts on NBA All-Star Weekend including the three-point contest (18:23), the dunk contest (29:18), and the game itself (41:30). Chris Brown has a beef with Ruffles (58:03), the room shares their thoughts on ‘The Vince Staples Show’ on Netflix (1:14:43), and See, The Thing Is Podcast has announced their final episode after 3+ years (1:38:28). Also, a defense attorney in the YSL trial has been arrested (2:00:09), Tiffany Reid talks publishing in music (2:05:22), Benzino’s appearance on Drink Champs (2:18:33), Part of the Show (3:04:30), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Marie Dahlstrøm (feat. Odeal) – “Nothing On You”

Ice | Gunna – “Bittersweet”

Parks | Vince Staples – “Norf Norf”

Ish | Amaal Nuux (feat. Syd) – “Lullaby”

Melyssa | Shaboozey – “Anabelle”