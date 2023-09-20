The JBP kicks off this episode discussing their weekends () which featured celebrating a number of birthday parties before the room turns their attention to the new music released last week as Ish addresses the Diddy & Cleo Sol projects (). Drake has pushed back the release date for his album ‘For All The Dogs’ () while also receiving pushback from Halle Berry for using her photo to promote the ‘Slime You Out’ single (). HBO has canceled ‘Winning Time’ after two seasons (), Russell Brand has sexual assault allegations brought against him (), and the gang recaps Colorado beating Colorado State (). Coach Roy Johnson of Bishop Sycamore joins to talk about the HBO documentary ‘BS High’ (), the ESPN game vs. IMG Academy (), mistakes he made and whether he profited (), and his future as a coach (). Also, Geechi Gotti vs. Eazy The Block Captain took place on Chrome 23 over the weekend (), Joe explains the interview process with certain guests after receiving some backlash on X (

), + MORE!

