This week on the JBP, the Bionic Six discusses the recently released list from Complex that named Joe number one on their Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings (1:52). The gang recaps the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four & Championship games (23:32) which were overshadowed by the storylines surrounding LSU’s Angel Reese (29:27), as well as Dave Portnoy’s comments about the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player (40:17). Plenty of other events from the weekend included Wrestlemania (53:19), Dreamville Festival (1:01:10), & HOT 97 announced the Summer Jam lineup with Cardi B as its headliner (1:13:36). Also, the JBP talks about tip-flation (1:21:17), Donald Trump’s indictment (1:26:30), new music (1:31:25), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Group Sleeper A: Chlöe | “Feel Me Cry” Group Sleeper B: City Fidelia (feat. YNR Davinci) | “Can’t Sleep”