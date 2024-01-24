Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 693) “Hoepocalypse”

In the latest episode, the JBP starts with the 2024 Oscar Nominations (19:09) before turning to the internet’s reaction to Quavo & Chris Brown seated next to each other at Paris Fashion Week show (24:34). Meek Mill inquires about his listeners in South Africa (27:42), Dave Chappelle responds to Katt Williams (1:09:21), and Candace Owens calls out Ariana Grande (1:23:20). Also, Jess Hilarious rants about DJ Envy and Charlamagne the God for Breakfast Club comments (1:41:00), the JBP discusses recent documentaries and TV shows (1:58:14), Netflix & WWE come to an exclusive agreement (2:05:50), Part of the Show (2:46:34), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Tyla – “Butterflies”

Ice | Jesse Is Heavyweight (feat. Splash Wilder) – “Don’t Drop The Ball (Freestyle)”

Parks | Coast Contra – “Contradictions”

Ish | J Warner – “Superstar”

Melyssa | Santino Le Saint – “Clockwork”