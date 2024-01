Travis Scott keeps his cool in his new music video, “I Know ?”. Directed by Dave Meyers and Travis Scott, the off the wall video centers around Travis waking up in his plush mansion following a night of partying and spending the morning with two baddies played by models Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai. The “I Know ?” video follows his previous visual, “Topia Twins” featuring Rob49 and 21 Savage.

Watch the “I Know ?” video below.