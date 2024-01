Playboi Carti is preparing for his new album. He gives fans the visual for his track “Backr00ms” featuring Travis Scott. In the lo-fi clip, Carti plays with piles of money in a office with a stripper and showing out with Travis in a garage full of oversized SUVs. “Backr00ms” follows his December release “H00dbyair”.

Watch the “Backr00ms” video below.