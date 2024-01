JID kicks off the new year with his latest track titled, “30 Freestyle”. Produced by Christo, Conductor Williams, and Tane Runo, the Atlanta spitta goes in for a few sharp bars and speaks on his current success. Recorded during a recent tour stop in Poland, “30 Freestyle” marks JID’s first release since his two-pack with Lil Yachty “Half Doin Dope” and “Van Gogh“.

Watch the “30 Freestyle” visual below