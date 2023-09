JID and Lil Yachty deliver the official video for their collab, “Van Gogh”. The two call themselves the Blakkboyz and in the artsy clip, the two are armed and cracking a vault while kicking their slick lyrics. “Van Gogh” was released with the track “Half Doin’ Dope” featuring BabyTron and both records are off JID and Lil Yachty upcoming album, Blakkboyz.

Watch the “Van Gogh” video below.