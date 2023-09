Kid Cudi pushes the release date for his upcoming ninth studio album INSANO back to January 2024. He drops off two new records via his Soundcloud page titled “Ill What I Bleed”, and “Most Ain’t Dennis”. He had this to say about his project

“This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y’all. That’s the bad news. I still plan on releasing the next single soon so don’t even worry about that.”

You can stream “Ill What I Bleed”, and “Most Ain’t Dennis” below.