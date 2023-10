Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade calls on Lil Durk and KiD CuDi on their new single “Guitar In My Room”. Directed by Cole Bennett, Durk and CuDi take the stage backed by a yellow curtain for a performance of the introspective track. “Guitar In My Room” is the second single off Lyrical Lemonade’s upcoming compilation album.

Watch the “Guitar In My Room” video below.