Lil Durk gives fans his eighth studio album, Almost Healed. He had this to say about the project:

“As The Voice, I’m speaking for us all and what we go through that everyone may not realize. Many young men like myself have faced some sort of trauma in their lives. This album is a representation of what transpires through difficult situations and the processes we go through while healing….First, my father in prison for 26 years… almost healed,” he continues. “Then, losing my dawg King Von… almost healed. Next, losing my brother… almost healed. Having to endure a pain like no other… almost healed. May 26th, The Voice will be heard… almost healed.”

Featuring 21 new track and guest appearances by Alicia Keys, J. Cole, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, the late Juice Wrld, Morgan Wallen and more

You can stream Almost Healed below.