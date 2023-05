Swizz Beatz puts a muzzle on the opposition with the official video for his track “Say Less” featuring Lil Durk and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The three get busy with their hard-hitting bars aim at the opps in front of a monster truck with heavy artillery. “Say Less” is off of Mass Appeal and Swizz Beatz’s Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2.

Watch the “Say Less” video below.