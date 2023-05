The Chi to the Bay link up as Vic Mensa calls on Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy for his new single “$wish”. Produced by BongOnTheWay. Vic, Chance & G-Eazy flex and ball out of control alongside the catching hook. “$wish” follows Vic previous release “Strawberry Louis Vuitton”.

You can stream “$wish” below.

***Updated with the official video.***